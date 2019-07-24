Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Politburo meets at the party’s headquarters in Harare today.

All Politburo members are expected to attend. The party’s secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, yesterday said:

“The secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 10AM”.

Cde Khaya Moyo said all members are expected to be seated by 9:45AM. — @pamelashumba1