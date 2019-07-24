Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors’ defender, Zephania Ngodzo, has joined a growing list of discontented local football fans over the decision by national team coaches to omit Caps United’s Joel Ngodzo as well as Highlanders’ defender Peter Muduhwa from the 32-member Chan squad.

The outrage also comes at a time when questions have been asked if coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his lieutenants Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa were making the actual selections or some powerful individuals were behind the national team call-ups.

While in some countries, which also happen to be producing better results than Zimbabwe, a player’s club form has a bearing on his national team call-up, there seems to be a completely different template in Zimbabwe, with players that are either bench warmers or not even regulars finding their way into the national team.

For the Caps United midfield star and Highlanders’ defender, their performances have been a cut above the rest and many were surprised when they were omitted by Chidzambwa for the first-leg of the Chan qualifier against Mauritius on Sunday.

“Do they want Muduhwa to defend until the goal posts crumble for him to be called into the national team?” Ngodzo wrote on his Facebook timeline before also posting a picture of his younger brother Joel and writing “are they (national team coaches) blind because football is not played in darkness?”

Ngodzo was in his usual best form on Sunday in the Harare derby and capped a fine afternoon’s performance with a goal of individual brilliance, but that wasn’t enough for him to make it into the Chan squad.

Instead, his teammate Ronald Chitiyo, a bench warmer, who only played the final two minutes of regulation time in the Harare derby, found himself among the 32 players called up by Chidzambwa.

FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari was again overlooked despite his fine form, while there seems to be an obsession with Chapungu goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba, who is always called into camp, although he never makes the final squad.

Warriors CHAN Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Harare City), Byron

Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Frank Mukarati (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Donald Dzvinyai (Triangle United)

Midfielders: Ralph Kawondera (Triangle United), Kudzai Chigwida (Triangle United), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders),

Innocent Mucheneka (Chicken inn), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Phenias Bhamusi (Caps United), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu), Malvin Gaki (Chicken Inn), Nigel Makumbe (ZPC Kariba), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United)

Strikers: Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Aubriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn)