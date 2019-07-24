Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

AT least 19 Zimbabwean football coaches have been invited to attend the introductory Uefa C and B licence coaching courses in Hamburg, Germany, next month.

The course, set to run from August 30 to September 9, will be superintended by a Germany-based sport development institution called Young Talent Sports Academy.

It is this organisation, after consulting the Team-Zimbabwe UK chief executive Marshal Gore and coach Philip Zulu, which invited the Zimbabwean delegation.

Some of the coaches scheduled to take part in this course include those from Finland, Spain, Germany, England and the Netherlands.

And the YTSA has targeted youthful gaffers from this country like Dynamos and Zimbabwe Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

With holders of the Uefa B licence allowed to sit on the bench in the local Premiership, the invitation wouldn’t have come at an ideal time for the likes of TelOne manager Joel Luphahla, who has also been invited.

The likes of Caps United juniors’ coach Fungai Kwashi and his Yadah counterpart Noah Kapini and Ndiraya’s Under-23 assistant Nesbert Saruchera, as well as Black Rhinos gaffer Herbert Maruwa, have all been invited.

“On behalf of Young Talent Academy, it is our great pleasure to extend our warmest welcome to the following (Zimbabwean) coaches to join the Coaching Licence Course to be held in Hamburg and Lubeck in Germany.

“We hope that the participation and commaraderie in Germany will be most enjoyable and memorable.

”Looking forward to see you soon,” read the letter from YTA director Bernd Wulffen, a former German international footballer.

The course includes:

λ six days of instructions in English

λ 10 nights hotel accommodation with full room and board (3 meals a day)

λ Support with establishing all qualifications for the C- or B-licence (dates to be announced)

λ Coaching instructor

λ Training sessions on grass, turf or Indoor

λ Conference rooms for presentation

λ Certificate of participation

Zifa technical director Wilson Mtekede has since confirmed that the Uefa B licence allows for one to head a technical department in the Premiership.

Coaches invited for the coaching course in Germany

Mkhuphali Masuku(Bantu Rovers), Valentine M. Mangiza (Herentals), Desire Mbidzo (Pretoria Athletics FC), Julius Chakupewa (Manzini Sundowns Swaziland), Damaza Dube (Bantu Rovers), Noah Kapini (Yadah), Tonderayi Ndiraya (Dynamos and Zimbabwe Under-23 team), Nesbert Saruchera (assistant coach Zimbabwe Under-23 team), Paradzai Samkeliso Ncube, Herbert Maruwa (Black Rhinos), Perkins Nyamutamba (Defence Forces), Gremah Siphosenkosi Ndebele (Skies Las Palmas Academy), Klifton Kadurira (Golden Valley) Joel Luphahla (TelOne), Mistry Chipere (Zimbabwe Foreign Legions), Alfred Chinodakufa (Trojan Mine), Japhet Muparutsa (Japhet Muparutsa Foundation (UK), Fungai Kwashi (Caps United), Jairos Tapera (TelOne).