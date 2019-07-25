Mthabisi Tshuma

GWANDA’s hip nightclub, The Nest Pub and Grill, is set to open its VIP lounge next month, the first of its kind in the miningtown.

The club’s VIP section has been spruced up to appeal to a more cosmopolitan clientele and enhance the relaxed atmosphere.

Other than the VIP section, the club’s management is working on a new restaurant to give their customers who yearn for top-notch facilities, value for their money.

Club proprietor,Tomang Pindi, said the new VIP area which is opposite the DJs box, can accommodate 30 people. He said it is ideally located close to the DJ box in order to give the “moneyed” customers the priviledge of requesting their favourite playlist.

To open the VIP section, Pindi said they will be inviting a national artiste to perform at the club.

“We’re in talks with a national artiste who I cannot name for now as negotiations are still ongoing. After the final arrangements, we’ll unveil the artiste as well as the official opening day,” said Pindi.

Gwanda’s entertainment scene is growing rapidly with more and more clubs being spruced up to appeal to patrons. This recent refurb by The Nest is set to trigger other nightclubs in the town to follow suit as imbibers now prefer to relax in secluded environments, away from the crowds . — @mthabisi_mthire