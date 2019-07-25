Google has been launching lite apps for a while now. We’ve already seen Files Go, YouTube Go, Maps Go and Gmail Go among others. Now they ae launching a smaller version of Google Photos; Gallery Go.







On my phone, Google Photos is 85.52MB large but the Gallery Go came in at just 21.70MB after being installed with an install size of 8MB being listed in the Playstore. This means if you have storage issues you have better chances of installing Gallery Go than the full-fledged Photos app.

Where Google Photos requires an internet connection (as it’s constantly syncing your photos to the cloud) Gallery Go functions without the internet.







Whilst some features are cut back you can still edit your photos from the Gallery Go application and the filters look similar to what you get on Photos. Oh, there’s a dark mode as well.

One issue you might face is with compatibility. Gallery Go runs on phones with Android 8.1 Oreo, so if you’re on older versions, you’re out of luck.

Download Gallery Go from the Play Store

Also read, Android’s Budget Go Devices Sales Thought To Be High As Google Go App Passes 100 Million Install Mark