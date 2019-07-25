Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has harmonised the Credit Accumulation and Transfer Systems making it easy for students to accumulate credits in one institution and transfer to another, a Cabinet Minister said.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said the new national qualifications framework will increase the accessibility, efficiency and relevance of the country’s higher education sector within and outside the country.

Prof Murwira said this while officially opening the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education, Local and International Bench-marking of the Zimbabwe Minimum Bodies of Knowledge and Skills workshop, at the Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru on Monday.

He said the Minimum Bodies of Knowledge and Skill, Qualification Standards and Skills Proficiency shall support country wide movement of learners and facilitate the comparability of educational qualifications.

The Minister said all key sectors of basic education, technical and vocational education as well as higher education are required to ensure comparability of all qualifications under their purview.

“All degrees must have clear bodies and knowledge and outcome. Those without outcome will extinct themselves. Furthermore, through the Credit Accumulation and Transfer System, students can accumulate credits in one institution and easily transfer them to another institution as credit accumulation and transfer systems have been harmonised,” said Prof Murwira.

He said the implementation of the Zimbabwe National Qualifications Framework (ZNQF) will ensure quality in education and training.

Prof Murwira said human capital when well-designed leads to national capability that enables the achievement of the national strategic goals: Modernisation and industrialisation of the country using the human capital which is the education,

President Mnangagwa, Prof Murwira said, enunciated Vision 2030 of Zimbabwe becoming an upper middle income economy.

“Our task as Higher and Tertiary Education is to map how this is going to happen by developing an appropriate and well thought national capability based on a sound human capital design,” he said.

“We have good thoughts for Zimbabwe being an upper middle income economy at peace with itself and at peace with the rest of the world through its Higher and Tertiary Education.”

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe’s development can only happen when the design of its education and its underlying philosophy are sound and credible.

He said for the country to industrialise it needs an alternative or an improved Higher and Tertiary Education design.

“Our education has to work hard for us. It must produce industry for us. Our education must be relevant in areas of job creation. A nation’s strength ultimately consists of what it can do on its own and not in what it can borrow,” he said.

“As we move towards delivery of an education design that produces goods and services to enable the attainment of an upper middle income economy, we have to be aware that the greatest obstacle to this goal will not be ignorance but an illusion of knowledge.”

He said the education system cannot be effective if it is practically removed from the environment it is supposed to transform.