Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT will reward appropriately the Zimbabwe Netball team, the Gems, that landed an eighth place finish at the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, London, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a lot of activities had been lined up to celebrate the sterling work by the Gems.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this in Harare while briefing journalists on the 26th Cabinet decision matrix that was held on Tuesday.

“Cabinet received with great satisfaction a brief by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation (Kirsty Coventry) on the sterling performance by the

Zimbabwe Senior National Netball Team, the “Gems”, at the just-ended Vitality World Cup in Liverpool, England. The “Gems” finished at a credible 8th position out of 16 contestants,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Asked if there was any reward for the team, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government through the relevant Ministry was putting something in place as part of the ways to celebrate their performance.

“The netball team deserves to be congratulated. There are quite a number of activities that have been lined up.

I was talking to Minister Coventry, she was telling me that they will be taken from the airport to a hotel, get remuneration and rewards for their sterling work. They will be a number of activities just to make sure that they celebrate together with the populace. They are busy putting together activities to make sure that people celebrate together with the Gems.

As for remuneration, that is being taken care of,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.