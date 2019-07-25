GOVERNMENT has set up an inter-ministerial committee to tackle power and fuel supply challenges afflicting the country, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Zimbabwe is battling shortages of energy and electricity, a situation largely blamed on the scarcity of foreign currency needed to pay for fuel and power imports.

The rolling power cuts are also attributed to a drought that affected production at the country’s main hydro-power plant, Kariba, as well as aged equipment at Hwange thermal power station.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet made the decision during its weekly sitting on Tuesday.

Min Mutsvangwa said Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi would chair the committee, whose other members include Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube as well as Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Priscah Mupfumira.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister retired Chief Air Marshall Perrance Shiri, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and Min Mutsvangwa would also sit in the committee.

“Cabinet resolved to set up an inter-ministerial committee to work closely with the Minister of Energy and Power Development in order to facilitate a collective approach in the resolution of the prevailing power and energy supply challenges which we have in our country,” she said.

“The inter-ministerial committee will serve as a platform through which players in the critical sectors of the economy can channel their proposals and contributions towards the resolution of the energy and power supply challenges for consideration by the ministry and the Zimbabwe Power Company.”

Min Mutsvangwa added: “However, in view of the technical nature of power supply operations, the ministry has the discretion to decide on how best to proceed with respect to any proposals or suggestions put forward by this committee”.

She said permanent solutions were being sought to solve the current power and energy challenges.

“On the power front, it was reported (to Cabinet) that the Minister of Energy and Power Development is currently in South Africa for electricity supply negotiations with Eskom.

“The nation will be apprised of the outcome of the negotiations at an appropriate time,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe, through its power utility Zesa Holdings, owes Eskom about US$23 million and the HCB of Mozambique about US$53 million, resulting in the termination of power supplies from those entities.

On average, Zimbabwe needs to import about 400 MW to bridge its power deficit. According to statistics from the ZPC, the country was generating 915 MW as of Wednesday. – New Ziana