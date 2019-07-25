Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS provided the highest number of players to the final travelling 18 men Warriors squad that left for Mauritius this morning for the first leg of the Chan qualifier on Sunday.

The squad, set to be captained by Manica Diamonds defender Partson Jaure, saw the Bulawayo giants providing goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who was named vice captain, defender Peter Muduhwa, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube.

Also making the trip was the country’s leading marksman and Chicken Inn forward Clive Augusto as well as his teammates defender Xolani Ndlovu and midfielder Malvin Gaki.

The return leg is set for Barbourfields Stadium on August 4 where the winner of the first round will then clash with either Lesotho or South Africa to decide who travels to Cameroon for the finals next year.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars)

Midfielders: Phenias Bhamusi (Caps United), Brian Chikwenya (Triangle), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Raĺph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Malvin Gaki (Chicken Inn), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars)

Strikers: Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders)