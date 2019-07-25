Microsoft is known to regularly test out new and updated features with a select few users via its Insider Program. However, the tech giant has made an oopsie yesterday by revealing to the public a sneak peek at a redesigned Start Menu. I don’t know if you were a fan of the older Start Menu design, but I have mixed feeling about the new design.
Start in tablet mode. Meh. pic.twitter.com/Ou7o7ol5g2
— NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) July 24, 2019
The biggest change that you can easily notice in the redesigned Start Menu is that one notable feature is now missing from the equation- Live Tiles. Also, you can see in the tweet attached below that the apps are now arranged in a grid that has 5 columns and it looks pretty clean. The app list is now gone too and you get a search bar at the top.
The redesigned Start Menu that you see above is currently being tested internally, so it obviously isn’t a polished version that might ultimately roll out to users. Microsoft hasn’t officially commented on the redesigned Start Menu,but Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar in a tweet says that they’re looking into the accidental rollout.
