Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporter A Bulawayo-based police officer and four accomplices have appeared in court in Gweru facing robbery charges. Constable Dumoluhle Mlandwa (24) of ZRP Kumalo in Bulawayo and is attached to United Bulawayo Hospitals Police Post together with Denzel Chiwara (30), Elpidio Garikai Chabata (30), Vivian Prince Gatsi (21) and Mike Masocha (21) […]