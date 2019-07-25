Showbiz Correspondent

FOR the second time in as many months, self-proclaimed queen of pole dancing Zoey Sifelani and her Red Angels dancers will descend on Bulawayo this weekend.

She will be in the city for a show at Mqombothi Sports Bar tomorrow and Zansibar on Saturday. At Mqombothi, the show will be hosted by resident DJ Teekay (Drumboy) with DJs Sheriff, Vestoe, Uzzi and Ndodza on the decks. At Zansibar, resident DJ Tawaz will host the gig alongside DJs Killah, Galaz Zim and Zet.

Zansibar manager, Queen, said Zoey was back in the city by popular demand from revellers.

“We’re bringing Zoey back for another show due to public demand. She’s coming with new dancers and has urged fans to come and witness her new sizzling dance moves which she’ll showcase,” said Queen.

Zoey, who has been focusing on her beauty parlour business, said she was looking forward to performing in Bulawayo.

“I love being in Bulawayo because the people there always support me. They love what I do and I love dancing for them.

“I’ve new dance moves and also new dancers which I’ll reveal there,” Zoey said.

She said she will also use this opportunity to set up a massage parlour in Bulawayo.

“I want to open a massage parlour in Bulawayo so after the two shows, I’ll take time to set it up.”