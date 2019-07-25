THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has appointed Philimon Machisa and Derek Chiwara as coaches of the national women’s Under-15s and sevens’ teams.

Machisa is a former Sables scrum-half and current head coach of the Harare Sports Club women’s team, while the experienced Chiwara has coached several junior national teams and enjoyed domestic success with Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Sports Club and Old Georgians Dragons.

“I am very happy to have the chance to work with the ladies. Coaches before me have done very well to drill foundational and technical skills into all of them,” said Chiwara.

“The future of women’s rugby and women’s sport is ripe within this generation and my team will do everything within our means to make sure we get good results.

I appeal to every hand that can help our cause to be raised and we begin this journey together.”

Machisa’s first assignment is a redemption match against Zambia on September 14, having lost to the same opponents 19-18 at Harare Sports Club.

“We have a group of disciplined, passionate and determined players that are capable of driving the team to the next level and it excites me to think of everything we can achieve. Our first hurdle is the return match against Zambia and the hard work begins now and we will do this as a team,” Machisa said. — ZRU.