Whether you’re just starting to use WhatsApp or are a years-long addict, you are probably missing out on a few of these helpful, hidden features.







Star a message

Starring a message creates a convenient way to go back to a phone number, address or article link a friend sent you. Long-press on the message, then tap on the Star icon.

To view your starred messages, for Android users: they need to tap on the Menu button, then Starred Messages.







Who do you talk to the most?

Curious about who your BFF is on WhatsApp? Android users can go to Settings > Data and storage usage > Storage usage > Email Cha

Get message details

Ever wonder what time a message was delivered or read? Android users can long-press on a message, then tap on the “info” icon at the top of your screen.

Mute a conversation

When heading into a movie or meeting, use WhatsApp’s mute feature to silence a chatty group conversation or a friend who doesn’t get the hint that you are busy.

Android users can long-press on a chat, then tap on the crossed-out speaker icon at the top of the screen. WhatsApp provides the option to mute a chat from 8 hours to 1 year.

Custom notifications

Instead of having the same alert sound for every incoming message, you can set custom alerts for individual contacts. Doing so will make it easier to know who messaged you without looking at your phone. Click this link and see how you can configure the setting.

Format message text

WhatsApp lets you bold, italicize or strikethrough text on the fly. To do so, you’ll need to add a couple of special characters before and after whatever it is you want to format.

To bold text in WhatsApp, use an asterisk (bold); italicize text with an underscore (italicize); create strikethrough text with tildes (~strikethrough~).

