Mthabisi Tshuma

Award-winning gospel musician, Margaret Mwamuka, will next week celebrate her birthday by giving fans a chance to feature in her live Riding high on the success of her debut album, Highly Lifted Up, the recording which has been dubbed “It’s a birthday bash” will see Mai Mwamuka as she is affectionately known, celebrate her 53rd birthday alongside her father who turns 77 on the same day.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mai Mwamuka said all was in place with doors set to open at 3PM and recording beginning at 4PM on Friday.

She said the recording was a blessing from the people who appreciate God’s work.

“This is a celebration of life. It’s a birthday bash put together by the people who appreciate the grace of God and the assignment of worship in my life.

“We’re going to record 12 songs with which we’ll declare the testimony of God’s goodness and faithfulness,” she said.

Mai Mwamuka who is a Zaoga Music ministry director for Bulawayo and Plumtree, said she will also use the event to pray for the nation.

“This will be a great time to unite and use this encounter to raise a united voice and pray for our nation.”

Mai Mwamuka scooped her first award at last year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Gospel act category.

To celebrate this feat, she held a successful nationwide tour. – @mthabisi_mthire