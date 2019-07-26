Google In Africa Recently shared a number of interesting developments they’ve made on the continent, at a recent Google For Nigeria event. From developers trained to startups assisted through Launchpad and so much more.







Developers and startups

Google says they’ve trained 15k developers and recently partnered with Pluralsight and Andela, a partnership which has reached as far as Zim:

So far we have trained 15K developers. We also partnered with Pluralsight and Andela, we awarded 33K scholarships. Since launching last year, 35 startups have graduated from Launchpad Accelerator Africa, and they’ve created 385 jobs& raised $19-million. #GoogleforNigeria pic.twitter.com/r1XHtR7XI3



According to Google, the Launchpad Accelerator program has yielded positive results with 35 startups graduating and 385 jobs being created. The $19 million raised isn’t a number to scoff at either.

Google still has 25 startups to train before they meet their initial goal for Launchpad.

Digital skills…

Our Google Nigeria Country Director, @jehimuan giving an update on what we have been up to so far. On Digital Skills we have trained 4M out of our 10M commitment. #GoogleforNigeria — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) July 24, 2019

Google’s Digital Skills for Africa has reached 4 million people (me being one of them!) and Google’s still got 6 million more people to go. With content being free they’ll reach this figure without any issues.

Funding…

Google Org -the non-profit that seeks nonprofit innovators that apply radical, data-driven innovation to solving the world’s biggest challenges- has pledged to give $4 million to youth empowerment, agriculture and gender equality:

We are committing $4 million from @Googleorg to support youth empowerment, gender equality and agriculture, alongside piloting new initiatives to power the social impact ecosystem and promoting research on what the future of work looks like for African youth. #GoogleforNigeria pic.twitter.com/qDGlwDqtaE — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) July 24, 2019

Beyond tech

Google’s efforts will be going beyond startups and developers and will actually integrate artists. 10 of them…