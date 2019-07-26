THE Zimbabwe Sables have named their travelling squad of 24 players for their Victoria Cup rugby match against Uganda this weekend.

The Sables will be hoping to maintain the moment following a convincing 39-10 victory over Zambia in the opening match of the four-nation competition last week.

However, Zimbabwe’s victory over Zambia came at the cost of Brendon Mandivenga, the mainstay of the team in that game, who hobbled off injured.

In his absence, Hilton Mudariki will captain the side, with Jan Ferreira deputising him.

The travelling squad features three debutants, Aiden Burnett, Dudlee White Sharpley and Rufaro Chikwaira.

The Ugandan Cranes will be playing their first match in the Victoria Cup and have to be at their best after falling 5-16 loss to Kenya in the Elgon Cup.

Sables squad

Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, David Makanda, Jan Ferreira (vice-captain), Godfrey Muzanargwo, Blithe Mavesere, Brian Nyuade, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Kuziwakwashe Kazembe, Matthew McNab, Chibuwe Ngoni, Shane Makombe, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Martin Mangongo, Keith Murray, Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale, Biselele Tshamala, Njabulo Ndlovu, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Rufaro Chikwaira, Takudzwa Chieza, Moses Gunda

Head coach: Brendon Dawson

Assistant coach: Tonderai Chavhanga

Manager: Jason Maritz

Physiotherapist: Pauline Manyaya

– ZRU