Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for the second edition of the Spar Bonsa T20 Cricket League that begins tomorrow at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy.

Badgers, Blazers, Raptors, Tigers, Hawks and Sabers are the teams that will battle it out in the six-week long competition.

Each team will be allowed to rope in one icon player for this year’s competition. National team all-rounder Sikandar Raza will join defending champions Blazers, while batsman Brendan Taylor links up with Hawks.

Fast bowler Christopher Mpofu will play for Badgers, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams will be with the Raptors and Sabers respectively, while Tigers will be joined by all-rounder, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Matches will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, and each team will play one match per day, making it six matches per weekend. The teams will play each other twice.

Kalpesh Parshotom from Spar Bonsa said they are fully behind local cricket and are eager to see the tournament grow bigger.

“We are extremely excited to be backing this tournament again this year. Our ambition, coupled with our love for sport and admiration for the manner in which this particular tournament is structured, has led us to support this tournament.

“We want to help take it to the heights that it potentially could become,” said Parshotom.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Badgers vs Tigers, Hawks vs Sabres, Blazers vs Raptors

Sunday: Sabres vs Blazers, Tigers vs Hawks, Raptors vs Badgers. — @innocentskizoe.