Great news Telecel customers, your service provider has brought back the Night bundle. The Night bundle is surely one way for the smallest Mobile Network Operator to redeem itself after it recently hiked data prices.







For only $2, you can buy 2gig which you can use between 11pm and 5am for 3 days. Yes, the night bundle is valid for 3 days.







To buy the bundle, just dial *470#. Telecel’s new night bundles is not as good as the old one in terms of data allocation but still I think it’s a good deal.