Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo’s Matsheumhlope suburb was allegedly killed and her body was found dumped in a bushy area in the same suburb.

Police yesterday could not immediately release the victim’s name saying her next of kin are yet to be advised.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said a man who was on his way to relieve himself in a bush stumbled upon the body near Leeside Shopping Centre.

He said the body was discovered on July 15 at about 7AM.

“We are investigating a suspected murder case of a 38-year-old woman who was found dead in a bushy area in Matsheumhlophe suburb. A man who wanted to relieve himself stumbled upon the woman’s body. The body was lying on its back and the hands were placed on the chest holding a novel,” said insp Ncube.

He said initial police investigations indicate that the woman was strangled and her body was later dumped in the bush.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects to report at any nearest police station.—@nqotshili