Award-winning Zimdancehall chanter, Tawanda “Seh Calaz” Mumanyi has spruced up and converted his Mbare apartment into a recording studio.

Officially opened on Tuesday, Yala Nation Studio has already attracted over 15 artists who expressed willingness to sign under the budding record label according to Seh Calaz.

Calaz told 263Chat that Yala Nation Studio is an initiative that seeks to empower youths in high-density suburbs (ghetto).

“There are no jobs out there, ghetto youths are living without a purpose hence the rampant drug abuse. With that in mind, we have decided to open a studio and present an opportunity to musically talented ghetto youths who are finding it hard to raise studio fees,” he said.

Calaz has since offered to record artists for his first riddim for free as a way of identifying suppressed talent as a result of economic hardships.

“We have already partnered Marlon T on our first riddim called Magaba. This riddim will be for free, any artist willing to ride on it is welcome. We are hoping to identify fresh talent through the initiative,” said Seh Calaz.

Seh Calaz burst onto the music scene as part of the Mbare bred trio that included Soul Jah Love and Kinnah. The trio later separated after a conflict between Calaz and Jah Love.