Langalakhe Mabena

COMEDY fanatics are set to laugh their lungs out as a comic show dubbed Big Laughs Comedy Night will be held at Hope Centre in Bulawayo tonight.

Powered by Sanctified comedy club, the show, which was first staged in Botswana, will see different Southern African comedians exchange comedy experiences. The event, which will be hosted by Mandla Da Comedian, is expected to begin at 6PM with advance tickets being sold for RTGS$15.

For tonight, a massive line up of funny men including award-winning Dumisani “MaForty” Ndlovu, Harare-based King Kandoro and Swaziland comedian Mdura will perform.

Ma Forty, who is a common face on local comedy stages, said: “The Sanctified Comedy Shows are meant to share different comedy experiences among Southern African comedians. This will not be the last show as we’ll rotate in different Southern African countries all for the love of comedy.

“I’m ready for the performance as it took time for me to polish my jokes. Fans should be prepared to witness the best comedy show ever to be hosted in the City of Kings,” he said.

King Kandoro said he was ready for the gig.

“The jokes are fully packed from Harare and I travelled all the way to crack Bulawayo people’s ribs. Local hospitals should make a ward ready for those who will grace the gig,” said Kandoro.

All the way from eSwatini, funny man Mdura, who will be in Zimbabwe for the first time, revealed that he will leave behind a mark and people begging for more.

“This is my first time in Zimbabwe, not as a tourist, but as a comedian who is eager to learn how comedy is done in this other part of Southern Africa. People must come in numbers as I have a surprise for them. I promise that they’ll beg for more after my performance,” said Mdura.

Host Mandla Da Comedian also promised fireworks.