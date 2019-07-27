By Nigel Pfunde

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Nelson Chamisa has resorted to seeking divine intervention and on Friday called for seven days of national prayer to heal the country from the economic crisis and endemic corruption.

Chamisa made the call through a live video on micro-blogging site Facebook where he urged both locally and foreign based Zimbabweans to embark on the seven days of prayer, fasting and intercession starting next Monday.

“I urge Zimbabweans living local or out of the country to come together in seven days of national prayer, fasting and intercession.

“I urge you that everyday between 1pm and 2pm you lift the hands in the air and ask for the Lord to give us power, strength , humility and providence because we are suffering,” he said.

He lamented over the lack of employment opportunities, fuel crisis and endemic corruption that has reached alarming levels.

“Life in the rural and urban areas is the same people are suffering.

‘Food is being abused as a political tool ti advance political interests, “he said.

Chamisa however hinted that his party was going to take unspecified action after the prayer call. Zim Morning Post