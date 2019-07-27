Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

We had electricity during prime time viewing the other day after a long while. I didn’t know what to do with the TV considering I never get to watch it these days.

Anyway, I bumped into a reality show on Mzansi Magic, Living the Dream with Somizi and South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo was talking about halitosis, which is basically bad breath.

The issue came up when he was talking about visiting celebrity dentist, Dr Smile, because he thought he had some cavities that needed attention.

What was most striking to me was when he said, “Lots of celebrities have bad breath!” I mean, think of all the swag and the flashy lifestyles they lead – would that have ever crossed your mind?

He said lots of celebrities look so glamorous but he was often taken aback when some of them said, “Hello!” In Somizi’s words, “Wuuuuu, HALITOSIS!” I could totally relate.

A lot of people who have bad breath don’t even know that they do. And it’s such an anticlimax no matter how good you may look. Bad breath is a common problem that can cause significant psychological distress. There are a number of potential causes and treatments available.

The most common cause of halitosis is bad oral hygiene. If particles of food are left in the mouth, their breakdown by bacteria produces sulfur compounds. Keeping the mouth hydrated can reduce mouth odour. The best treatment for bad breath is regular brushing, flossing, and hydration.

Simple home remedies and lifestyle changes, such as improved dental hygiene and quitting smoking, can often remove the issue. If bad breath persists, however, it is advisable to visit a doctor to check for underlying causes.

The best method to reduce halitosis is good oral hygiene. This ensures that cavities are avoided and reduces the likelihood of gum disease. It is recommended that individuals visit the dentist for a check-up and cleaning twice a year.

The dentist may recommend toothpaste that includes an antibacterial agent or an antibacterial mouthwash.

Alternatively, if gum disease is present, professional cleaning may be necessary to clear out the build-up of bacteria in pockets between the gums and teeth.

If you’re serious about your outlook, it’s best to ask a close friend or relative to gauge your mouth odour, as it can be difficult to assess it yourself. If no one is available, one way of checking the odour is to lick your wrist, leave it to dry, and then smell it. A bad smell on this area of the wrist is likely to suggest that you have halitosis.

Be sure to brush at least twice a day, preferably after each meal. Flossing reduces the build-up of food particles and plaque from between the teeth. Brushing only cleans around 60 percent of the surface of the tooth. Anything that goes into your mouth, including dentures, a bridge, or a mouth guard, should be cleaned as recommended on a daily basis.

Cleaning prevents the bacteria from building up and being transferred back into the mouth. Changing your toothbrush every two to three months is also important for similar reasons. Bacteria, food, and dead cells commonly build up on the tongue, especially in smokers or those with a particularly dry mouth.

A tongue scraper can sometimes be useful. Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol and tobacco, both of which dehydrate the mouth. Chewing gum or sucking a sweet, preferably sugar-free, can help stimulate the production of saliva.

If the mouth is chronically dry, a doctor may prescribe medication that stimulates the flow of saliva. Avoid onions, garlic, and spicy food. Sugary foods are also linked to bad breath. Reduce coffee and alcohol consumption.

Eating a breakfast that includes rough foods can help clean the back of the tongue. Halitosis can affect your self-esteem so take your oral hygiene seriously. That lit outfit would be a total waste if you greeted someone and they cringed at your bad breath.

– Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle @Yolisswa or drop me a WhatsApp message on +263774492700.