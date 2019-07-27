Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

TWO teenagers from Inyathi, Bubi District have appeared in court for allegedly trying to steal copper cables from an electric transformer.

Mthokozisi Ndlovu (18) and Farewell Tshuma (18) allegedly attempted to steal copper cables from an electric transformer at Gratham farm in Queens area in Inyathi.

Ndlovu and Tshuma pleaded not guilty to a charge of cutting, damaging, destroying and interfering with apparatus for the generation, transmission and distribution and supply of electricity when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Trynos Hutahwashe.

The duo was remanded in custody to August 21.

Prosecuting, Mr Jethro Mada said on April 3 this year, police received a tip off that the accused persons had hired a vehicle to ferry copper cables from Queens area.

“The police teamed up and laid an ambush near Durban turn off where they intercepted the hired vehicle.

“They searched the vehicle and found unidentified tools which were allegedly used by the accused persons in their attempts to strip the transformer of copper and this led to their arrest,” Mr Mada said.

He said Tshuma allegedly suffered burns on his right hand and on the head in the process of stealing the copper cables.

Mr Mada said on the following day, police officers at Inyathi police station went to the crime scene where they discovered blood stains and human flesh on the ground and a black jacket which was hanging from a live electric cable.

He said Tshuma was referred to Inyathi hospital for medical attention.

Only five metres of copper cables was recovered from Ndlovu’s homestead.