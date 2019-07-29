Whilst eSports and gaming in general is widely looked down upon, the people who play competitively at high levels are raking in considerable amounts of money. Case in point: 16-year-old Kyle Giersdof just won $3 million at the just ended Fortnite World Cup.







The World Cup with a prize pool of US$30 Million took place over the weekend, with the duos (a game mode where there are 50 teams of two battling it out) portion of the event taking place on Saturday. This also saw the European team of Emil Pedersen and David “Aqua” W, bagging US$3 million. Kyle’s victory came in the solo competition the following day.

The Fortnite World Cup was announced last June, and the qualifiers for the competition only begun this year in April. According to Cnet, players earned points in either single or duos weekly tournaments to qualify for the finals. Those with the highest points total were invited to the event and play for the first prize of $3 million as well as the crown of the best Fortnite player in the world.







eSports have quickly become million-dollar affairs so if your child suggests he wants to play games competitively for a living, don’t be quick to scoff at the idea. He/She might be able to buy you a solar system that gets you out of the dark in these trying times from gaming.