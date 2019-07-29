Mthabisi Tshuma

Erotic dancer, Bev is set to light up the resort town of Victoria Falls next Friday with a performance at Comfort Pub & Grill.

Accompanied by the Sexy Angels, Bev will be supported by the pub’s resident DJs Dave Harry, Mike, Phibz, Stones, Mzi and Shone.

Event organiser, Terminator Makoni said: “It’s now summer time and people should expect the best from Bev. Our promise is to give our fans the best at affordable fees.”

Bev had been silent lately after relocating to South Africa. She bounced back after a video of her doing Enzo Ishall’s 50 Magate challenge went viral.

After Bev’s show, the same joint is set to host Zimdancehall musician, Blot aka Grenade on Heroes Day, August 12.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been an influx of Zimdancehall artistes in the resort town and Makoni said this was because their popularity there is growing.

He said revellers should look forward to sampling Blot’s new single Havasati Vandiona, which is now a national anthem.

“The Victoria Falls community has embraced Zimdancehall artistes hence we’re continuously hosting them there. To give back to the Vic Falls community, we’ll continue ensuring that we give them hot artistes,” Makoni said.

The former Chillspot Records artiste, Makoni said, will be supported on the decks by DJs Mike, Dave Harry, Phibz, Mzi and Stones. – @mthabisi_mthire