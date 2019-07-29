Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE curtain came down on the Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) League at the weekend with Spartans retaining the men’s and women’s titles.

Six teams participated in the women’s category and Spartans women finished with 28 points from 10 games, eight points ahead of second-placed ZRP Raiders.

Luveve High School and Hurricanes occupied third and fourth place respectively, while Nust Vikings and Bulawayo Polytechnic completed the league table in that order.

In the men’s category, Spartans accumulated 60 points from 22 games, while second-placed Nust Vikings had 55 points, one point above third-placed Highlanders.

BVA chairperson William Mazviro hailed all participating teams for providing a competitive league.

“The league is done. We saw an increase in the number of teams that participated, which is a step in the right direction. We continue to work towards building a much stronger league. This year we managed to achieve our goal of spreading the game across the city.

“As an association we are doing all we can to tap talent in our schools. At present most players in our league come from the schools’ system, which is impressive,” said Mazviro.