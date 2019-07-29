Goodbye Kwese Play. Econet Media has issued a statement notifying customers that Kwese Play service is now dead. Even though Roku had confirmed that it’s partnership with Econet was over, Econet still hadn’t officially confirmed that the service is no more. So now in less than 2 years Econet has lost two media businesses- Kwese Play and Kwese TV.







But this time Econet is not just shutting down its service without compensating it’s customers. Econet is going to give Kwese Play customers airtime that’s equivalent to the purchase price of the Roku device. It’s only customers who bought the devices that will be compensated and not those who got it for free. Here’s the full statement Econet issued:

Dear Customer



Further to our earlier communication, we regret to inform you that the Kwese Play service will no longer be available in Zimbabwe. Econet Media sincerely apologises for this unexpected turn of events and for the inconvenience caused. In recognition of your unwavering support Econet Media is offering you airtime equivalent to the purchase value of the Kwese Play Roku device you acquired. You are free to use the airtime for all your voice or data transactions. The airtime shall be valid for a period of thirty (30) days from the date of credit. To facilitate the credit process, by return email, please supply your purchase receipt number or serial number of the Kwese play Roku device and the mobile number to be credited with the airtime. Upon successful verification we will credit your airtime within 24 hours. Please note the offer for airtime is valid until 15 August 2019. Should you choose not to keep the obsolete Kwese Play device, please return the device to the nearest Econet Wireless shop for safe disposal. Thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Kwesé Play.