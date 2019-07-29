Non-denominational gospel music group, Priesthood Mass Choir (PMC) is ready once again to thrill patrons on their annual musical event, ‘Excellence 2019’.

The program dubbed, ‘Christos the Anointed One’, taken from the scripture Luke 4:18, would take place this year at Strong Faith Family Chapel International (SFFCI), A1 Junction, New Achimota, on August 11.

Speaking with The Spectator, the president, Philip Agyemang Kyei, said this is the fifth edition which was focused on, “Celebrating the goodness of God throughout the five-year ministry of Priesthood Mass Choir.”

This year’s event is in collaboration with Treasures of Faith Voices of SFFCI.

“PMC is centred at evangelising to people through music. The members comprised of people from different churches,” the president of the choir, Philip Amaning Kyei said.

Guest ministers to grace the occasion are Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye and Pastor Cynthia Maccauley.

“In the previous years, the number of attendance to the program had been massive and mind-blowing.

“It has given us a clear picture that God is tremendously using this ministry and the ‘Excellence’ event to really bless lives”, Mr Amaning Kyei stated.

At exactly 4pm, all patrons are expected to be seated for the programme to commence. The program is free for all.

Based on that, the president stated that, attendees are to come on time before the place becomes crowded, referring to the huge numbers that attended last year.

About 30 minutes before the program begins; patrons would have the chance to take photo-shoots with their peers, as well as with the musicians.

“Our program is not just a show, it is musically a spirit-filled program aimed at winning souls for Christ. So we are expecting people to come with expectations at heart that, they won’t leave the same”, he told to The Spectator.

The multi-genre gospel group is also preparing to release their own compositions, which is also in the pipeline.