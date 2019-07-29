A United States (US) based Ghanaian sensational gospel singer, Thomas Obeng, popularly known by his stage name Thomas OB, has released ‘Yi bi ma’, a track to mark this year’s Emancipation Day.

Emancipation Day is an annual event for the Black Star of Africa, which served as the gateway to the homeland of people of African descent in the diaspora.

It was originally celebrated in the Caribbean to commemorate the final abolition of Chatel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.

The country became the first African nation to join the celebration in 1998 to re-affirm its status as the gateway to the African homeland of diasporas.

The track, which was released few months ago, was produced by De Thompson Beat (DDT) and featured hot gospel talent, Lady Ann to promote the act of giving among the citizenry.

Speaking exclusively to Times Weekend in Accra yesterday, Thomas OB said giving was vital in life and stressed the need for every individual to put much effort in showing kindness to others.

He noted that there were people in the society who were living below the breadline and said the word of God emphatically stated in 2 Corinthians 9:6-7 that, “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”

The talented singer in addition, stated that “givers never lack” and underscored the need for those who returned from their various trips to provide for the needy to help in the developmental agenda of the country.

He indicated that Nelson Mandela once said there was a profound sense that only through the humanity of others, would help humans to accomplish their life time needs, hence the need to care for the society to improve living conditions.

Feelings of compassion, humanity, and a sense of appreciation, the singer observed, awakens when people engage in the act of giving, and called on everyone to join hands to alleviate poverty bedevilling the country.