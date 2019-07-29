Singer Willy Paul has insisted he is still a gospel musician, despite his recent jams suggesting otherwise.

Pozee, who burst into the limelight over a decade ago with his hit song “Sitolia” featuring Gloria Muliro, has transformed over the years with many saying he has lost the way.

He courts controversy every other day, and his appetite for publicity stunts has been nothing but phenomenal.

But even that aside, his music has also greatly changed, with many arguing that his latest releases have all been secular.

COLLABORATIONS

This is based on the fact that he has been collaborating with secular artistes like Alaine, Nandy, Rayvanny, Khaligraph Jones.

He also recently hinted he will be hitting the studios to record songs with Ommy Dimpoz and Ali Kiba.

But, even then, Willy Paul insists he still considers himself a gospel artiste and all he is currently doing, despite the trolls, is nothing but just efforts to grow his brand. He denies quitting gospel.

“Who says I quit gospel for secular? What God has put in me is beyond talent. I am a creative artiste, one day I could wake up and record a love song, the other a worship song. At the end of the day the same God who blesses Wizkid and Davido (secular artistes) is the same who blesses gospel artistes,” Willy Paul insisted.

He says 2019 will be a year of collaborations and many surprises.