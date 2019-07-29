Mthabisi Tshuma

IF they clinch the Dreamstar 2019 crown next month, Khaya Arts dance group will have achieved a milestone by becoming the first Bulawayo dance group to win the national competition.

After shrugging off competition from 48 semi-finalists in June at an auspicious event in Harare, the talented group is hopeful that it will bring the title to the City of Kings and Queens come August 31.

The national finals which will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) will see the group battling it out with 16 others comprising dance groups and singers.

Khaya Arts director Future Dube said it is their hope to bring the crown home while also ensuring their dance ensemble grows.

“It’s our first time to be in the Dreamstar competition and we’re glad to have made it to the finals. We’re now working hard to ensure we promote the Khaya Arts brand and win the competition too,” Dube said.

“We’re thoroughly preparing for the event as we want to make our city proud.”

The group which celebrated their ninth anniversary in March is now calling on sponsors to assist in terms of costumes, camp preparations and artistic ideas in ensuring they win the competition.

Dreamstar spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen said:

“Preparations have been challenging, given the economic climate. Nonetheless, we’re confident that we’ll still produce a top-class show, one that all Zimbabweans can be proud of.”

He said the ultimate winner will receive a grand prize of $3 000, a recording deal with Dreamstar’s recording label JCMC Studios and an opportunity to travel to China among many other prizes. The first runner-up will get $1 500 while the second runner up will get $750.

Established by the CFZ, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, Dreamstar Zimbabwe is an entertainment platform that seeks to empower talented youths aged between 12 and 40 to rise from backstage to the main stage. – @mthabisi_mthire