South African singer Lira has announced that she is separating from her husband and manager, Robin Kohl.
Robin and Lira were married for over nine years .
The Voice SA coach said that she is living separately from her husband in a post on Instagram, that was uploaded late on Friday night.
Lira said in part: ” Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage. We have had a long and fruitful marriage and business relationship and have formed a strong bond that will remain, whatever the outcome of our time apart.”
The singer is currently in Europe and performed at Konzerthaus Berlin, which is a famous concert hall.
Source: The Juice
Leave a Reply