Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

A primary school teacher from Kwekwe has appeared in court after he allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old pupil with whom he had an affair with for over a year.

The teacher, Jimmy Phiri (38), reportedly proposed love to the girl who is now in Form 1 while she was still in Grade 7 at Grasslands Primary School in Redcliff where the accused works.

Since then, the two had been having consensual sexual intercourse until the girl fell pregnant. Phiri was released on $100 bail after he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Miss Vimbai Mtukwa facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He was remanded to August 28, 2019.

Prosecuting, Mr Freddy Ndoro told the court that Phiri, who resides at Plot 135A in Grasslands, proposed love to the girl sometime in 2018, when the girl was still in Grade 7 at the school.

After being showered with gifts and presents, the girl accepted the proposal and the two started having sexual intercourse. She reportedly fell pregnant and tried to conceal the pregnancy. The matter, however, came to light when some church members noticed her bulging stomach and quizzed her until she let the cat out of the bag.

Her parents reported the matter to the police leading to the teacher’s arrest and subsequent appearance in court.