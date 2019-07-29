<div id="post-2069272">\n\t<!-- .entry-header -->\n\n\t\n\t\t\t<div class="post-thumbnail textaligncenter">\n\t\t\t\t<img width="240" height="185" src="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/20190727_020933.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/20190727_020933.jpg 240w, https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/20190727_020933-160x123.jpg 160w" sizes="(max-width: 240px) 100vw, 240px" data-attachment-id="2055911" data-permalink="https:\/\/www.techzim.co.zw\/20190727_020933-jpg\/" data-orig-file="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/20190727_020933.jpg" data-orig-size="240,185" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="20190727_020933.jpg" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/20190727_020933.jpg" data-large-file="https:\/\/t3n9sm.c2.acecdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/20190727_020933.jpg" \/>\t\t\t<\/div><!-- .post-thumbnail -->\n\n\t\t\n\t<div class="entry-content">\n\t\t\t\t\t<!-- .entry-meta -->\n\t\t\n<p>Here\u2019s how Twimbos reacted to allegations that Econet (Cassava) stole the idea of Sasai.<\/p><!-- Techzim AMP - First In Article -->\n\t\t\t<amp-ad layout="fixed-height" height="100" type="adsense" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2833808250787996" data-ad-slot="9043612704">\n\t\t\t<\/amp-ad>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="en" dir="ltr" xml:lang="en">Taura hako Kuda, these guys are always copying apps ekuma first world & most of them they don't apply in our environment. Good examples Buddie Beats, Maisha Medic, Sasai and that crap Econet Bidding app, haaa worst of time<\/p>\u2014 Ramzy Singano (@SinganoRam) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/SinganoRam\/status\/1155215288062947329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote>\n<\/div><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="en" dir="ltr" xml:lang="en">As a Developer, i feel for Artwell. A lot of Zim developers have such stories to tell. Unfortunately in Zimbabwe, u cant patent a idea or source code. You can ONLY copyright it. (<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/advocatemnyama?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@advocatemnyama<\/a> <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/begottensun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@begottensun<\/a> please confirm) Not sure in SA where Artwell is domiciled. <a href="https:\/\/t.co\/UXKVML5ybs">pic.twitter.com\/UXKVML5ybs<\/a><\/p><!-- Techzim AMP - Second In Article -->\n\t\t\t<amp-ad layout="fixed-height" height="100" type="adsense" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2833808250787996" data-ad-slot="4234795699">\n\t\t\t<\/amp-ad>\u2014 Ishmael Chiwayu (@IshmaelChiwayu) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/IshmaelChiwayu\/status\/1155046530094686208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote>\n<\/div><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="tl" dir="ltr" xml:lang="tl">Unless wechat also stole his idea, thenbhapana nyaya, if he hasn't implemented anything hapana, hatibhadharwe kufunga , ngatishandei vakomana<\/p>\u2014 Brighton Mukorera (@bmukorera) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/bmukorera\/status\/1154998703339577344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote>\n<\/div><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="en" dir="ltr" xml:lang="en">You on point, the app is not even an "idea" any one who can code could have copied wechat just like econet did<\/p>\u2014 Tinofara Mutovongi (@TinofaraRM) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/TinofaraRM\/status\/1155021928350044166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote>\n<\/div><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="en" dir="ltr" xml:lang="en">I always tell people to engage legal minds when they have these \u201cideas\u201d but seems most Zim entrepreneurs and start-ups don\u2019t learn. The business world isn\u2019t for the naive.<\/p>\u2014 ThabaniMnyamaJr\ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2696\ufe0f (@advocatemnyama) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/advocatemnyama\/status\/1155007445774852097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote>\n<\/div><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="en" dir="ltr" xml:lang="en">In the world of Intellectual Property you cannot protect an idea. You must reduce it to material form such as a prototype a model, a method of doing business etc\u2026 in the knowledge economy don\u2019t give away\/discuss ideas without registering the IP or having an iron clad NDA<\/p>\u2014 ramsay shonge (@ramsayshonge) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/ramsayshonge\/status\/1155002852332507139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019<\/a><\/blockquote>\n<\/div><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-width="550" data-dnt="true"><p lang="en" dir="ltr" xml:lang="en">This guy was very stupid. Given what Econet offered to his idea and he turned it down. Him and Ronald Wayne same whatsapp group.</p>— TinoMuchenje (@tino_muc) <a href="https://twitter.com/tino_muc/status/1155028707976863745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 27, 2019</a></blockquote>
</div></figure>
