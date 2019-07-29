This weekend saw one of the best German Grand Prix in Formula 1 history, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen victorious in a drama-filled race.

The young Dutchman saw off challenges from not only the 19 drivers joining him on track but also the F1 weather gods who made their presence felt with heavy downpours lashing the track. It was crazy race that had everything – crashes, numerous safety cars, overtakes and great racing action.

The race was brilliant and its action was desperately in F1 needed amid calls for the sport to be made more exciting.

What many might have missed in the scuffle was that Verstappen won the race while conducting five(!!) pit stops. It may seem insignificant but modern F1 races often finish with drivers performing a single pit stop (two at most).

The rain wreaked havoc at the 2019 German GP as teams desperately changed strategies. As soon as the track dried-up, slick tyres fitted then a sudden downpour would occur forcing drivers back onto wet or intermediate tyres. This pit-stop chaos continued throughout the race but it was Verstappen who took final victory, pitting five times

Jenson Button – 6 pit stops

It’s the year 2011 and Button is behind the wheel of his McLaren-Mercedes. The 2009 champion had no impact on that year’s championship; despite it being so early in the season. The title challenge was between Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) and Fernando Alonso (Ferrari), but in Canada the tables were completely turned.

The race, like this year’s German GP, began under heavy rain and behind the safety car. For Button it was a nightmare race; he made contact with his team mate (Lewis Hamilton), clashed with Alonso… he just couldn’t make head or tail of his situation and fell to dead last following his sixth and final pit stop. — Wheels-com.