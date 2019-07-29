Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services is today expected to start public hearings on the pension benefits and general welfare of war veterans, with the first consultations scheduled for Bulawayo, Gwanda, Masvingo and Chiredzi.

Announcing the commencement of the hearings yesterday, Parliament said the consultations are in response to a petition by Mr Blessing Kundhlande on the improvement of pension benefits and the welfare of war veterans in the country.

Mr Kundhlande from Romney Park in Bulawayo, petitioned Parliament demanding monetary and non-monetary benefits from Government on behalf of war veterans.

The petitioner urged Parliament to lobby responsible ministries to review monthly pensions from RTGS$240, in line with the continuously rising inflation, which currently stands at 175,66 percent and the Poverty Datum Line at RTGS$924.

“From 2018 up to March 2019 pensions for the war veterans were RTGS$240 per month. Considering the current economic situation, where the cost of living is perpetually rising, could only meet a third of the family’s basic requirements.

“It’s this disproportionate amount which reduced the standards of a war veteran to a sorry state.

“War veterans in the rural areas in particular are chided by some members of the public why they even went to war,” reads part of the petition.

According to a schedule released by Parliament, the committees will be split into two groups and will cover all provinces from today up to August 2.

The southern team will be at Jawunda Community Hall in Gwanda at 9.30AM and in Bulawayo at 2.30PM.

The team of legislators will proceed to Plumtree on Tuesday, where the meeting will be held at TMB Hall at 9.30AM and return to Bulawayo for another one at Stanley Square at 2.30PM.

On Wednesday, another hearing will be held at Roman Catholic Hall in Tsholotsho at 9.30AM and another one at Lupane Town Council at 2PM.

The team will proceed to Chiedza Hall in Zvishavane on Thursday, where the meeting will be held 9AM and Kwekwe Theatre at 2.30PM.

On Friday, the southern team will be at Chegutu Community Hall at 10AM before proceeding to Chikangwe Hall for its last hearing at 2PM.

The northern team will start with Chiredzi, where the meeting will be held at Chitsanga Hall at 9AM before proceeding to Masvingo Civic Centre at 2.30PM.

On Tuesday, Chipinge residents will gather for the hearing at Gaza Hall in the morning before the team proceeds to Queens Hall in Mutare in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the team will be at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera at 9.30AM and Zihute Hall in Murehwa at 2PM before proceeding to Mt Darwin Sports Club on Thursday morning and Hala Hotel in Bindura in the afternoon.

The team’s last meetings will be held at Parliament’s Senate Chamber at 9AM and at Mai Musodzi Hall in Harare at 2PM.

Parliament said members of the public, groups and organisations were all invited to attend the consultations while written submissions to the Clerk of Parliament were also welcome. — @pamelashumba1