Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO Harare City netball players that were part of the Zimbabwe Gems squad at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, have joined Zimbabwe Defence Forces Queens in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League.

The Glow Petroleum Rainbow Amateur Netball League transfer season closes on July 31.

“ZDF have acquired the services of two former Harare City Queens and Gems players, who were recently in Liverpool for the Netball World Cup, goal shooter Sharon Bwanali and goalkeeper Rudo Karume,” said the league in a statement.

Harare City also lost Alice Tewera to Ngezi Platinum.

Other transfers during the window saw Hwange-based Lusumbami losing Taslimah Mudimba to Ngezi Platinum, while Sonia Chari also joined the platinum queens.

Black Rhinos’ Thelma Maseura was snapped up by Rio Zim, with Sbheke Ncube from Goldreef joining Platinum Queens in what has proved to be a very busy transfer window for the league.

Meanwhile, ZDF maintained their unbeaten run in the league with a 41-29 win over Ngezi Platinum in a match played on Saturday.

In another league match, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services beat Ruwa 102-25, with goal shooter Pretty Banda claiming the golden hand accolade.