Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is working to transform all its training institutions into hubs of excellence and turning its medical school into a degree-awarding institution.

Addressing 169 graduands during a combined graduation of four medical courses at Lookout Masuku Barracks last Friday, Chief of Staff Administration Major General Paul Chima said transforming training institutions was part of the ZDF vision on training, research and development.

Maj Gen Chima said the required resources for the transformation are being gathered. “Allow me to briefly touch on the ZDF short and long term vision on training, research and development.

“The command element is seized with efforts to mobilise the requisite resources to transform all training and institutions into hubs of excellence,” he said.

Maj Gen Chima said the hubs will be charged with churning out high grade human resources that will not be limited by time and space or organisational and professional boundaries.

He said the hub’s theoretical grounding and professional practice will be guided by scientific research and development and the African moral humanity.

Maj Gen Chima commended the army’s Medical Training School’s strategic move to transform itself to a top degree-awarding college of health sciences with a multi-disciplinary school base.

In addition to current courses, the school will offer dental therapy, laboratory technology, health promotion, social work, pharmaceutical technicians and drug manufacturing plant, among others.

He commended the ZDF for maintaining gender balance in all courses saying it augurs well with the ZDF policy of creating equal opportunities for all.

Maj Gen Chima urged those who graduated who were drawn from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to remain focused and committed to their mission and to make maximum use of the knowledge that they had acquired.

“You are therefore called upon to initiate collective and collaborative engagements to come up with workable project plans designed to bring the organisational vision into fruition at the earliest possible time,” he said. — @tamary98