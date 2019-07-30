Courtney Matende Midlands Bureau

A suspected police officer and his four accomplices who masqueraded as passengers and a taxi driver, have been arraigned on allegations of robbing six unsuspecting passengers and an airtime vendor in Gweru.

Constable Dumoluhle Mlandwa (24) of ZRP Khumalo, Bulawayo, and attached to United Bulawayo Hospitals Police Post, together with Denzel Chiwara and Elpidio Garikai Chabata (both 30), Vivian Prince Gatsi and Mike Masocha (both 21), all from Bulawayo, have appeared before Gweru provincial magistrate Mr Tavengwa Sangster facing robbery charges.

The suspects were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to August 5.

It is the State case that from July 19 to 21, the suspects allegedly used a red Honda fit to lure passengers, who they would rob of their valuables.

On the first count, the prosecutor Ms Constance Madzudzu told the court that on July 19 around 11pm, the suspects allegedly robbed Trust Langton Munyimiri, who boarded their “taxi”.

The court heard that Munyimiri was on his way to Athlone suburb before he was allegedly assaulted and robbed of valuables worth US$165 and $120.

Ms Madzudzu said after robbing him, they allegedly stripped him naked, took his shoelaces and tied his hands before pushing him out of the moving vehicle.

On count two, the accused allegedly picked up Owen Magoyo at Total Garage in Gweru on July 20 at around 1am.

Magoyo intended to go to Lingfield and was made to believe the “taxi” was passing through Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Along the way, one of the accused persons produced an okapi knife before robbing him of valuables worth $700.

They allegedly made a U-turn before pushing him out of the vehicle.

In another incident, the court heard the suspects allegedly robbed Zorodza Kapeza who had disembarked from a bus from South Africa at Dollar Motors in Gweru.

They allegedly grabbed her hair while others took her handbag and valuables worth $4 000 and sped off.

On the same day at around 4am, the suspects allegedly stopped their vehicle and offered a lift to Simangele Gotore in Mtapa, who was going to the city centre.

She allegedly entered the vehicle and upon reaching Samanyanga Kiosk, the driver made a U-turn before one of the accused persons demanded cash and valuables.

Out of fear, she allegedly surrendered $150, US$22, R100 and other valuables.

On the last count, the suspects allegedly stopped for Tichaona Mirira at around 4pm on the pretext of offering him a lift to Zvishavane.

But they started threatening to kill him a few minutes later and he surrendered valuables worth $410.

Mirira was then ordered to disembark while the car was in motion.

In other incidences, the suspects robbed Abigail Rusike, an airtime vendor of a sling bag that contained valuables worth $140, while they also allegedly beat up Collen Magiya before robbing him of goods worth $200 along Shurugwi road.

Police later spotted the vehicle parked in Gweru, but the five occupants abandoned it and fled. Police recovered a wallet containing a national ID, police ID card, $20 and ZAR200, all belonging to Cst Mlandwa.