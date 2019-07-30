Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOUR schools will participate in the Kiddoland Plough Back sports gala at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on Friday.

Kiddoland is a children-oriented company whose objective is to contribute to the physical, emotional and intellectual growth of children.

Jahunda, Senondo, St Christopher’s and Mt Cazelet Primary schools will compete in netball and football.

Kiddoland director, Ntandoyenkosi Kunjani, said they anticipated an exciting event.

“This event is not only a gesture of our appreciation to the supportive community of Gwanda, but also a platform to complement schools in fulfilment of the new curriculum. The mandate is to see the growth and development of sport as well as helping schools in talent-identification and further demonstrate the importance of sport in society,” said Kunjani.

“Generally, the tournament will help evolve the appreciation of sport as the source of intellectual and physical growth, profession and networking endeavours. We hope to contribute to the overall complexion of sport. We have done several events in Gwanda town and the community has helped us achieve some of our goals,” she said.

The tournament will run under the theme “Keep Shining, the World Needs your Light”. – @innocentskizoe