A fast rising United Kingdom (UK) based Ghanaian artiste, KobbiNick has released his maiden Afro pop banger dubbed “Bless me.”

The track which was released on Sunday to rejuvenate the industry was produced by Damage Musiq and mixed by Beatboss tims.

According to the afro pop/dancehall singer the track that is currently receiving massive air play across the nation was sung to motivate the youth to pursue their dreams without paying attention to the tribulations entangling their lives.

Speaking with Times Weekend in Accra on Wednesday, the fresh sensational artiste indicated that, he purposely released ‘Bless me’ to talk about the trials he faced and how far God has blessed him to become who he is today.

He said he mirrored his life in the track to reflect dangers, hardship among other tribulations he encountered to inspire youngsters to come out of their shell to live a worthwhile life.

KobbiNick noted that life without troubles and hypocrites would not be worth it, adding that “you should not stop moving forward simply because people are holding you down.”

He urged music lovers and youth to subscribe to his YouTube channel as he already unveiled the trailer of the song on the channel, saying preparation to release the video tomorrow was ongoing.

The track the talented singer said was available on all the entertainment mainstream media and directed by Carlmanni Directive.

Known in private life as Michael Mockey, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Loyal Family Music (LFM), a movement that would involve the youth to set a pace for him in the industry.

He made a triumphant entry into the country’s entertainment landscape this month and poised to bless the industry with refined tunes and countless concerts that the singer noted would rock the country with his unique style.