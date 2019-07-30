Victor Maphosa, Harare Bureau

PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza yesterday dismissed reports that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) was investigating her on issues concerning the NSSA report which has since sucked in her predecessor Minister Priscah Mupfumira.

Over the weekend, social media was awash with reports that Minister Nzenza was on the run after ZACC had shown keen interest in investigating her.

Some of the messages said “Minister Sekai Nzenza on the run after it emerged that she also received the NSSA loot to cover for Mupfumira. Mupfumira allegedly bought a house for Nzenza in Cape Town.”

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Minister Nzenza said she was not aware of any investigations on her and dismissed social media messages as nonsense.

“I am not being investigated. As far as I know no one is investigating me. I have absolutely nothing to hide and I am here to stay, I have a lot of work to do and a great responsibility,” she said.

“As you can see, I am here and did not run away. What happens is every Friday I go to my rural areas, to my constituency in Chikomba and I was busy, I didn’t even know that there were social media messages and a lot of stories about me.

“But then I have a lot of things to do, to deal with than nonsensical issues circulating on social media,” Minister Nzenza said.

She said she was mandated to ensure that NSSA funds are secure and she will fulfil that.

“I am here to fulfil my mandate as a Minister, to safeguard pensioners’ funds and to align NSSA to the national Vision 2030, so you see, I have a lot to do than run away, we cannot waste time over social media rumours,” she said.

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Minister Priscah Mupfumira — formerly at Public Service — was last week arrested on seven counts of corruption involving $95 million.