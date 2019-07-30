Mthabisi Tshuma

UP-AND-COMING Afro musician, Bajilla and Gwanda-based house artiste Zhezhingtons feature in Madlela’s new single Ukuthula and given it a much-needed Afro-Soul touch.

The single is an appreciation of the establishment of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) which advocates for a peaceful Zimbabwe for all generations.

It’s about the correct avenues of seeking redress and directs the target audience to the NPRC and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC). It also encourages victims of violence to have faith in the commission.

Unlike in the previous era, the Gukurahundi subject was not popular, but the Second Republic has pushed all obstacles aside and ensured the issue is dealt with.

Madlela who is the National Youth Development Trust (NYDT) brand ambassador said he hoped that the song would receive a lot of airplay in order to spread the message.

“I felt it was a great initiative to do a song about access to justice and peace. We must, as a people, spread peace always and working with Zhezhingtons and Bajilla was a cherry on top as the song on its own, is proof enough that Matabeleland is pregnant with talent.

“I just hope the song gets enough airplay so that it reaches everyone and influences the nation to maintain peace and justice,” Madlela said.

NYDT information officer, Sichelesile Mguni said the song’s release is part of the projects they are working on as a youth initiative.

“As a youth-oriented organisation, we focus on issues that are pertinent among young people. We felt obliged to group local artistes and reach out to youths through music,” Mguni said.

“We’re not only aiming to inform people about issues on access to justice through the song, but we also hope they’ll be entertained in the process.”

NYDT’s partnership with the regional artistes comes at a time when the NPRC is undertaking Gukurahundi hearings with women in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and Midlands provinces. – @mthabisi_mthire