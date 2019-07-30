Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

MIGHTY Warriors’ coach, Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, is bullish the senior women’s national football team will do well at this year’s Cosafa Women Championships.

The regional tournament begins tomorrow in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, with an opening match between Zimbabwe and Angola at Nelson Mandela Bay. The senior team and the Young Mighty Warriors left yesterday for South Africa.

“We want to do better than we did last year. A lot of development is going on in women’s football and you can see that we are no longer experiencing high scores like before meaning there are no longer any small teams.

“So, we have to apply our tactics well, starting with the match against Angola on Wednesday.

“The training sessions that we had, the players showed great response. They looked sharp. I am sure we will compete well,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda welcomed Mighty Warriors’ striker Rudo Neshamba and former skipper Onai Chingawo back into the squad.

“We have good strikers coming up but Rudo has been doing well at training and we are quite confident that she will add something to the team.

“In consultation with the goalkeepers’ coach, we feel that Onai still okay and still has a lot to offer. She is playing club football and is still competent,” said Sibanda.

There were no major surprises in the final team with the regular Mighty Warriors such as Marjoury Nyaumwe, Emmaculate Msipa, Chido Dzingirai and skipper Talent Mandaza making the grade.

The Under-20 national team also left yesterday for their inaugural developmental tournament which will run concurrently with the senior championships at Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mighty Warriors Travelling Party

Goalkeepers: Chido Precious Dzingirai, Lindiwe Magwede, Onai Chingawo.

Defenders: Nobukhosi Palma Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Nobuhle Mirriam Majika, Lynett Mutokuto, Sithembile Nyoni. Midfielders: Danai Bhobho, Talent Itai Mandaza, Daisy Rumbidzai Kaitano, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Felistas Muzongondi, Edline Mutumbami, Marjory Nyaumwe.

Strikers: Rudo Neshamba, Susan Nyama, Maudy Paidamoyo Mafuruse.

Head Coach: Sithethelelwe Sibanda,

Assistant Coach: Lindiwe Ndhlovu, Goalkeepers’ Coach: Peter Nkomo.

Young Mighty Warriors

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga, Tariro Chirume, Patricia Chodokufa.

Defenders: Rudo Linnety Magwaza, Moreblessing Bwende, Annie Shelter Ndura, Sharon Tariro Teterai, Faith Chezhara, Precious Mary Baison.

Midfielders: Tinotenda Sakara, Vanessa Ellen Mateko, Valeria Tanatswa Packry, Ashley Inusa, Rennie Mudimu

Strikers: Dinah Rose Banda, Talent Bizeki, Praynence Ebilister Zvawanda, Shyline Dambamuromo, Pationa Nyamugure

Head coach: Rosemary Mugadza, Assistant Coach: Garthly Chipuka, Goalkeepers’ Coach: Ndega Matsika.