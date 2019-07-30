Cassava Smartech recently launched their own social payments application (think WeChat) and in less than a week they have already crossed the 1k install mark on the Google Play Store.







People are definitely interested in understanding what this Sasai thing is and how it will work, but one thing that is clear is that the chat application is not in its final form yet. For instance, there is a gaming and music section which cannot be interacted with as of yet and I’ve heard a number of people question what the eCommerce end game is with Sasai.

Well, taking a look at the FAQs section of the app, it seems there will be a business version of Sasai making its way to users in the future.







The first question in the FAQs that hints at Sasai business read; Is SASAi Business available? The answer given is “This is not yet available.” There are three more questions which hint at similar functionality down the line:

How do I chat with businesses? How do I get access to Business API?

Both questions also have the same answer of not yet available so it would be fair to assume that this is something Sasai is working on or at the very least considering working on.

Whilst these questions hint at a business application or business accounts coming down the line, this could just be Sasai answering questions that may arise due to the app’s similarity to WhatsApp. We contacted Cassava Smartech representatives to understand whether business functionality will be available in future and we are yet to get a response at the time of publishing.