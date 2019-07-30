I love me some PlayStation and the sales performance of the most recent PlayStation has been music to my ears since the device got launched back in 2013.







If you’re a console-head you’ll know that the Playstation 2 is the best selling console of all time with a staggering 155 million units sold over its lifetime. The PlayStation 4 recently reached the 100 million mark with their 3.2 million sales in the quarter ended June 30th.

The console reached the milestone after 5 years & 7 months whilst the PS2 did so in 5 years & 9 months and Nintendo’s Wii did so 6 years & 8 months.







Though the console has had an impressive run I’ll be surprised if they can sell 50 million more units as the focus has been shifted to the upcoming PS5 which is expected to launch in 2020.

The newer hardware was demoed and it seems it will support backwards compatibility alongside an SSD, which will make this and the Xbox One the first mainstream consoles to ship with SSD’s. Finally, ray-tracing support has been confirmed & this alongside SSD support has many questioning just how affordable Sony’s new console will be since it supports a lot of newer technologies that require significant power to run.

Whether or not it will come out at the US$399 price point of its predecessor which has had an excellent run will also contribute to how many units Sony can sell of the next-gen console. The PlayStation 3 failed (relatively, once you consider they sold 86 million units) because of pricing that consumers simply didn’t agree with.