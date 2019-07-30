Award-winning rapper Refiloe Maele Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, has taken to social media that he wished he was Nigerian, because he felt he would get more support there.

It all started after the controversial rapper tweeted, 2020 for SA Hip-Hop!!! which led musician Zakes Bantwini to respond, suggesting 2020 should be for the whole of South African music to thrive, not just hip-hop. This did not sit well with the rapper and he started exchanging tweets.

One fan responded, “I just wish you from Nigeria …..you are a good man and talented too … always speaking the truth and being real… One love man”

This prompted the rapper to reply to the fan, “Won’t even lie. I wish i was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV, the way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within their industry. A DREAM!

He continued to talk about his admiration for the love Nigerians have for their own artists, the way the culture is celebrated and love for local content by Nigerians all over the world. He also said the Nigerian market was bigger and so had more money.

But some South Africans were not impressed. The felt disappointed as they had been supporting Cassper Nyovest’s journey since the beginning. Some even went to say that Nigeria can have you. However, some Nigerians went on to express their love and appreciation for his music in the comments, assuring him of their support for his art.

The rapper’s tweet, which has since gone viral, garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

@uYesuKrestu – Cassper is ungrateful after all SA fans have done to build his Fill Up and brand. Just buy a ticket broer take a first flight to Nigeria. He must also host his next fill up in Lagos.

@Reggy_ – Cassper Nyovest should do his next Fill Up in Nigeria

@AmuFloyd – Cassper must go host his Fill Up in Hilbrow or Sunnyside. He wants to be Nigerian mos

@noeleensaid – Dude after the praises our people give you here in SA? Literally all your achievements we celebrate you Cassper. Yoh kaorata mara wa lapisa shem. Hambe Nigeria ke nono.

@turfbester1 – Perspective is everything. You took what Cassper has said out of proportion to suit your narrative. Cassper was showing love to the Nigerian community and y’all made it all about yourselves. So much coming from yol always saying Cassper likes to make things about himself!