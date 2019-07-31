The following rates are the average interbank exchange rates from several commercial banks for today.
N.B: The midrate is based on the median of the rates received
on the day.
Credit: The rates were gathered by Zfn at a particular time of the day so when you go to your bank the rates may have changed.
For blackmarket rates
You can easily keep up with the rapidly changing exchange
rates on WhatsApp? You just send the word Rate to the Techzim Market number:0719696102. Or click on this link
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
Leave a Reply